980CKNW The Jas Johal Show

Geoff Mason is a guest on 980CKNW's The Jas Johal Show discussing how climate change is impacting the workplace and whether employers are legally contracted to provide their employees with suitable working conditions in response to extreme weather events:

As you're seeing more and more extreme weather events, whether there are heat domes, atmospheric rivers or extreme cold events, ...that exposes workers to more and more hazards in the workplace, so employers need to adapt as those hazards are becoming more common.

Listen to the segment: "Climate change and working conditions: Could your employer be responsible for providing you an air conditioner?"

