ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Osler's Martin Ignasiak, partner, Regulatory, Environmental, Indigenous and Land, joins Pat in the aftermath of the Alberta Court of Appeal's advisory opinion that the federal Impact Assessment Act poses an existential threat to the division of powers set out in the Canadian Constitution and is therefore unconstitutional. The pair discuss the history of environmental assessment laws in Canada, their impact on resource development projects, and where the debate is headed. They also explore why environmental regulation is such a tricky issue in Canada and how it all relates to discussions about tackling climate change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.