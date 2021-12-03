Lawson Lundell lawyers, Christine Kowbel, Cliff Proudfoot, QC, Lauren Cook, and Kinji Bourchier have written this year's Canada chapter for the Chambers Global Practice Guides' Environmental Law 2021 publication. This is the fourth year in a row that Lawson Lundell has contributed to the guide.

Chambers & Partners produce international rankings for the legal industry in 200 jurisdictions. Every year they publish a series of Global Practice Guides. The Environmental Law guide covers 19 jurisdictions and provides the latest 'legal information on environmental incidents, permits and damage; corporate, personal, lender and civil liability; climate change and emissions trading; asbestos; waste; environmental disclosure and information; environmental due diligence; and taxation.'

To read the Canada chapter of the Environmental Law 2021 guide, please click here.

