Lex Mundi has updated its comparative and interactive guide on climate change legal regimes from over 35 jurisdictions around the world. The release coincides with COP26 – the Climate Change Summit which took place in Glasgow, Scotland this month. TDS is Lex Mundi's Manitoba and Saskatchewan member firm.

The global climate change law guide, originally released in February 2020, examines current policies, measures and legislation relating to climate change laws. The guide aims to be a user-friendly tool for in-house counsel and external advisers to comprehend, compare and contrast climate change-related laws across different jurisdictions and markets, and for international businesses operating across borders to ensure compliance with local regimes.