September 28, 2021

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Webinar

Session # 1

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT

12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET

Session # 2

Thursday, October 7, 2021

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT

12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in details and links will be provided after you register

Join us for our Fall BLG U virtual seminars!

BLG is committed to supporting you with your continuing professional development (CPD) needs. We are pleased to offer ongoing virtual sessions through the remainder of the year to help you fulfill your 12 hours of required CPD.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Transportation & Supply Chain: A Shift in Movement

In a year of dramatic change, what has happened in transportation of people and goods? How have we shifted our business and perspectives to meet the needs of our market? Join us for a panel discussion moderated by BLG to learn first hand how these outstanding BC companies have adapted and excelled.

Panelists:

Sepideh Alavi, Privacy, Innovation and Technology Legal Counsel, YVR

Salima Datoo, Director Legal Services, Translink

Geneviève Richard, Vice President Legal, VIA Rail

Additional panelists to be announced

Thursday, October 7, 2021: City-Based Solutions to Climate Change

Politician, lawyer and author, David Miller is a leading thinker on urban issues. He advocates for the creation of sustainable urban economies and is a champion for the creation of the next generation of green jobs. Currently the Director of International Diplomacy at the C40 Climate Leadership Group, David will share best practices for managing relationships with government, as well as insights into legal ethics, particularly as they relate to environmental, regulatory or development issues.

Please RSVP by September 27 for session # 1 and by October 5 for session # 2 Register for one or both sessions using the RSVP button. We hope to have you join us.

CPD Credit Information

Attendance at both sessions should provide you with 3.0. LSBC CPD hours.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.