Jason Kroft and Ghazal Hamedani co-author an article in The Lawyer's Daily that provides a high-level summary of key provincial carbon regimes.

The goal of this article and the previous article on the federal carbon laws is to establish as baseline with our readers as to the key Canadian carbon pricing regimes. We will take a deeper dive in 2023. As noted in our previous article, the government of Canada published the Pan-Canadian Approach to Pricing Carbon Pollution (the federal "Benchmark")...

Read the full article here (PDF)

Originally Published by The Lawyer's Daily

