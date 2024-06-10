ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Spotlight On Québec Law: Class Action Trends (Video)

Video transcript

Québec is among the most active class action jurisdictions in the country.

In this video, Sylvie Rodrigue, Ad. E., and Suzie Cloutier share the latest class action trends in Québec, including:

  • Areas of focus for plaintiffs, such as the very recent rise of class actions against online platforms
  • How class actions are increasingly being filed against entire industries
  • The trend of more cases going to trial—and the importance of fighting back

Sylvie Rodrigue
Suzie Cloutier
