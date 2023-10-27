iHeart Radio recently covered the announcement of Siskinds Desmeules proposed class action against Horne Foundry.
On October 23, 2023, Siskinds Desmeules filed an application for authorization to institute a class action against Glencore Corporation Canada and the Government of Quebec for damages caused to residents of the City of Rouyn-Noranda as a result of the release of toxic and carcinogenic contaminants (including arsenic, lead, cadmium and sulphur) into the atmosphere by the Horne smelter.
