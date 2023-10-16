Isabelle Docto, Daily Hive Canada, recently covered the deadline
that is approaching on October 30th for the auto parts price fixing
class actions.
A total of 45 class actions have been filed over alleged conspiracies to fix auto part prices for new vehicles in Canada. More than $179 million has been recovered so far, and this is the second of at least three proposed rounds of distribution.
File your claim on or before October 30, 2023 atwww.autopartsettlement.ca
