With Ontario setting the stage, Saskatchewan has become one of the latest provinces to consider class actions law reform.

Litigation associates Alexandra Lawrence and Alicja Puchta have authored an article titled "Proposed Amendments to Saskatchewan's Class Proceedings Act" for the Ontario Bar Association addressing the proposed changes. An excerpt of the piece is as follows:

Saskatchewan's Class Actions Act was enacted in 2001. It has been amended twice since then. First, in 2007, to add provisions addressing multi-jurisdictional class actions. More recently, the CAA was amended in 2015 to allow courts to award costs in class proceedings (prior to that, Saskatchewan's class action regime had been a "no costs" one). In September 2021, nearly a year after Ontario's CPA amendments came into force, the Law Reform Commission of Saskatchewan published a Consultation Report and a call for responses as part of the Commission's consideration of recommendations for class actions law reform.

You can read more about our Disputes and Investigations work on our practice page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.