Class action lawsuits are typically very complex. As cases become more diverse, the class action landscape is changing in Alberta.

Our litigation lawyers have in-depth knowledge and experience working on class actions and in the industries they most often occur. Rob Martz, BD&P Partner explains why it's important to have a lawyer who understands the nuances of class action lawsuits.

