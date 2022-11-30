This past year has been an eventful and busy time for class
actions, with an interesting array of cases across Canada. Join
members of the Blakes Class Actions team as we review some of the
best cases of the year, outlining why they are important and what
impact they will have in future.
For fun, attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite case to help us crown Canada's Top Class Action 2022.
A brief Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Speakers
- Gordon McKee, Partner, Toronto
- Ariane Bisaillon, Partner, Montréal
- Nicole Henderson, Partner, Toronto
- Jessica Lam, Partner, Toronto
- James Sullivan, Partner, Vancouver
- David Tupper, Partner, Calgary
Details
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
12 - 1:15 p.m. (ET)
Online
Mandatory Continuing Education
Ontario
This program is eligible for up to 1 Substantive hour.
Quebec
Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.
Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.
British Columbia
This program has been accredited for up to 1 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia
New York
Blake, Cassels & Graydon (U.S.) LLP has been certified by the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board as an Accredited Provider of continuing legal education (CLE) in the State of New York. This seminar is appropriate for newly admitted and/or experienced attorneys and has been accredited for 1 hour of CLE credit.
For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.
© 2020 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.