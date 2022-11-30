December 14, 2022 - 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM

This past year has been an eventful and busy time for class actions, with an interesting array of cases across Canada. Join members of the Blakes Class Actions team as we review some of the best cases of the year, outlining why they are important and what impact they will have in future.



For fun, attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite case to help us crown Canada's Top Class Action 2022.



A brief Q&A session will follow the presentation.



Speakers



Details

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

12 - 1:15 p.m. (ET)

Online





Mandatory Continuing Education



Ontario

This program is eligible for up to 1 Substantive hour.



Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.



Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.



British Columbia

This program has been accredited for up to 1 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia



New York

Blake, Cassels & Graydon (U.S.) LLP has been certified by the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board as an Accredited Provider of continuing legal education (CLE) in the State of New York. This seminar is appropriate for newly admitted and/or experienced attorneys and has been accredited for 1 hour of CLE credit.