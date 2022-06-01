Join members of McMillan's national Class Action group on Thursday, June 9th for an in-depth discussion on the developments and trends impacting the legal landscape for class actions in Canada.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

General trends in Canada

Notable cases from 2021

What's new in reform code on proceedings amongst Ontario, Québec and BC

This program qualifies for up to 1 hour of Substantive CPD (ON), 1 hour of CPD (BC), and 1 hour of CLE (QC).

Date & Time

Thursday, June 9, 2022

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Moderator

Joséane Chrétien

Partner

Speakers

Lindsay Lorimer

Partner

Lisa Parliament

Partner,

Toronto



Scott Maidment

Partner,

Toronto

Sidney Elbaz

Partner,

Montréal

For more information and to join our webinar, please contact events@mcmillan.ca

