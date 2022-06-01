Join members of McMillan's national Class Action group on Thursday, June 9th for an in-depth discussion on the developments and trends impacting the legal landscape for class actions in Canada.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

  • General trends in Canada
  • Notable cases from 2021
  • What's new in reform code on proceedings amongst Ontario, Québec and BC

This program qualifies for up to 1 hour of Substantive CPD (ON), 1 hour of CPD (BC), and 1 hour of CLE (QC).

Date & Time
Thursday, June 9, 2022
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Moderator
Joséane Chrétien
Partner

Speakers
Lindsay Lorimer
Partner

Lisa Parliament
Partner,
Toronto

Scott Maidment
Partner,
Toronto

Sidney Elbaz
Partner,
Montréal

For more information and to join our webinar, please contact events@mcmillan.ca

