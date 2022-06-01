Join members of McMillan's national Class Action group on Thursday, June 9th for an in-depth discussion on the developments and trends impacting the legal landscape for class actions in Canada.
The webinar will cover the following topics:
- General trends in Canada
- Notable cases from 2021
- What's new in reform code on proceedings amongst Ontario, Québec and BC
This program qualifies for up to 1 hour of Substantive CPD (ON), 1 hour of CPD (BC), and 1 hour of CLE (QC).
Date & Time
Thursday, June 9, 2022
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Moderator
Joséane Chrétien
Partner
Speakers
Lindsay Lorimer
Partner
Lisa Parliament
Partner,
Toronto
Scott Maidment
Partner,
Toronto
Sidney Elbaz
Partner,
Montréal
For more information and to join our webinar, please contact events@mcmillan.ca
