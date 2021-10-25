November 17, 2021

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Webinar

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET

Connection details will be provided after you register.

Canada and the United States continue to deal with class action lawsuits arising out of COVID-19 disruptions. As we aim to resume to a sense of normalcy, businesses and sectors are fine-tuning strategies that will benefit clients and reflect our new world.

At BLG, we understand the importance of these changes and remain committed to keeping you informed on the relevant developments. Although we are unable to hold our annual Class Actions Update in person, we invite you to participate in a lively, insightful and informative virtual session featuring discussions on recent developments and trends in class actions today.

Topics include:

A review of pre-certification across the country: Ontario, Québec, B.C. and the Federal Court

An update on privacy as it relates to class action

A discussion on multi-jurisdictional coordination

A review of communications with class members and dispute resolution mechanisms

This session will be audio recorded and sent to all participants after the event, along with any materials.

