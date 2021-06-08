ARTICLE

Read our post about the Superior Court of Quebec's landmark ruling in Lamoureux v. OCRCVM on the merits of a privacy class action arising from alleged loss of personal information, and its conclusion that worry and inconvenience suffered by the plaintiff and class members as a result of the loss of their personal information is not a compensable harm. The full post can be found here.

