How will the proposed increase of the Provincial Court civil claims limit affect you?

While the increased civil claims limit will not be effective until designated by regulation, the proposed increase from $50,000 to $200,000 opens up the Provincial Court to larger and more complex cases. These limit increases, once enacted, are meant to reduce pressure on courts and allow more Albertans to file claims in Provincial court. But what other effects will it have? Here are three things that may impact you.

self

Read more: https://field.law/dec6lit

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.