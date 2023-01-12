Table of Contents

Short Civil Decisions

Keywords: Contracts, Interpretation, Construction Law, Liens, Holdbacks, Bankruptcy and Insolvency, Priority, Mortgages, Civil Procedure, Leave to Appeal, Standard of Review, Construction Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. C.30, ss. 14, 22(1), 78, Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. B-3, s. 193, G.M. Sernas & Associates Ltd. v. 846539 Ontario Ltd. (1999), 48 C.L.R. (2d) 1 (Ont. S.C.)

Keywords: Civil Procedure, Leave to Appeal, Costs, Hamilton v. Open Window Bakery Ltd., 2004 SCC 9

SHORT CIVIL DECISIONS

[Doherty, Zarnett and Sossin JJ.A.]

COUNSEL:

B.D. Bowles and J.P. Ventrella, for the appellant GFL Infrastructure Group Inc. and agents for A. Pantel, counsel for the appellant Royal Excavating & Grading Limited c.o.b. Michael Bros Excavation

R.J. Kennaley, for the appellant Aqua-Tech Dewatering Company Inc.

G. Hall and A. Steele, for the respondent PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., in its capacity as court-appointed receiver of 33 Yorkville Residences Inc. and 33 Yorkville Residences Limited Partnership

[Gillese, Huscroft and Sossin JJ.A.]

COUNSEL:

B. van Niejenhuis and S. Luk, for the appellants Greta Energy Inc. and Great Grand Valley 2 Limited Partnership

M.A. Gelowitz and S. Hay, for the respondent Pembina Pipeline Corporation

R.S.M. Woods and R. Torrance, for the respondent BluEarth Renewables Inc.

J.H. Nasseri and A. Bourassa, for the intervener Ontario Petroleum Institute

Keywords: Civil Procedure, Leave to Appeal, Costs, Hamilton v. Open Window Bakery Ltd., 2004 SCC 9

