There were only two short endorsements released by Court of Appeal for Ontario for the week of December 26, 2022.

SHORT CIVIL DECISIONS

S.E.C. v. M.P., 2022 ONCA 905

[Pepall, van Rensburg and Benotto JJ.A]

COUNSEL:

B. Legate and A. Wolfe, for the appellants

No one appearing for the respondents

Keywords: Civil Procedure, Orders, Sealing Orders, Settlements, Persons Under Disability, Appeals, Jurisdiction, Final or Interlocutory Order, Rules of Civil Procedure, r. 7.08

Larabie Estate v. Moonbeam (Township), 2022 ONCA 904

[Doherty, Zarnett and Sossin JJ.A]

COUNSEL:

G. A. Wainwright and J. A. Wainwright, for the appellant

S. G. Shoemaker, for the respondent

Keywords: Municipal Law, Zoning By-Laws, Rezoning, Notice, Township of Moonbeam By-Law 14-20, Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.13 s. 34(12)(a), Municipal Act, s. 273(1), Equity Waste Management of Canada v. Halton Hills (Town) (1997), 35 O.R. (3d) 321 (C.A.), London (City) v. RSJ Holdings Inc., 2007 SCC 29, O'Mara v. Northern Bruce Peninsula (Municipality), 2013 ONSC 660