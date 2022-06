ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Canada

Court Of Appeal Summaries (June 6, 2022 – June 10, 2022) Blaney McMurtry LLP Following are this week's summaries of the Court of Appeal for Ontario for the week of June 6, 2022.

Are Documents Prepared During An Internal Investigation Always Protected By Litigation Privilege? Langlois Lawyers, LLP Litigation privilege is an exception to complete disclosure of the relevant facts in a pre-trial examination and may be invoked in respect of documents drawn up in preparation for litigation, including during an internal investigation.

Bar Exam Breach: Law Society Of Ontario Moves Ahead With Claim While Affected Candidates Are Left On Outside Looking In Aird & Berlis LLP The LSO is the gatekeeper to anyone wishing to become a lawyer in Ontario.

Dispute Over Purchase Of Canadian Art Results In Unjust Enrichment Claim Gardiner Roberts LLP While it may be tempting to purchase expensive artwork directly from a private seller without the involvement (and associated costs) of a reputable art gallery, care should be taken to ensure that the terms of the transaction, ...

City Politicians Succeed In Getting Defamation Claim Against Them Dismissed Gardiner Roberts LLP Politics can be a rough profession, particularly where the issues being debated attract diametrically opposed views. Some social issues often bleed into steadfastly held religious views.