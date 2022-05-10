ARTICLE

On Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, Marco Falco presented an Education Program in collaboration with the Toronto Lawyers Association and LexisNexis Canada about the most common mistakes litigators make that can send an appeal or judicial review application down the wrong path.

In the video below, Marco discusses:

- Common errors made by litigators during an appeal process

- How to appeal a decision or seek judicial review

- Best practices / tip-tricks to avoid

- Best practices for written and oral appellate advocacy

- How to apply those best practices to perfect your appellate strategy

- Legal tools to rely on when drafting materials for an application for judicial review or appeal

