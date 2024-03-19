Stolen Time, a compelling new feature-length documentary film on the urgent crisis in the for-profit nursing-home sector, follows HSH elder rights lawyer Melissa Miller and hundreds of aggrieved families as they take on an industry notorious for its lack of transparency and accountability.

The film provides a unique inside look at a legal battles and an emerging movement seeking reform and justice for vulnerable Canadian seniors. This shocking yet inspirational story is a call to action for a country with an aging population.

Stolen Time premieres in Toronto on April 2, 2024, and April 3, 2024 at 6:30pm at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Presented as part of the Doc Soup screening series, festival organizers describe Melissa, her clients and other advocates appearing in the film as "a rare source of hope in the often-heartless corporate care business."

Be sure to get tickets to see this important film in theatres while you can! Tickets go on sale on March 14, 2024.

HSH is hosting a free "Meet and Greet" prior to the April 3 screening

On April 3, 2024, join Melissa and Helene Klodawsky, the film's award-winning director, for a special event at the CSI Annex in honour of this highly anticipated documentary.

A celebration of the hard work that went into making the film, this reception is a moment for people to come together with the cast, crew, and other stakeholders and acknowledge their achievements.

Be sure toregisterfor this free reception.

Reception Location : CSI Annex, 720 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON

: CSI Annex, 720 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON Date : April 3, 2024

: April 3, 2024 Time: 5 pm – 6:30 PM

HSH has always been immensely proud of Melissa's work on behalf of victims of nursing home negligence. Her participation in Stolen Time will introduce this inspiring lawyer and elder rights activist to an even wider audience. We believe viewers will be motivated to support a growing movement that seeks to bring justice to those harmed by an industry that too often puts profits over people.

Watch the full trailer below.

