The new Qualifying Disbursement Regime has become a viable option for registered charities to consider when working with non-qualified donees in achieving their charitable purposes as a result of the release by Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") on December 19, 2024 of its final version of guidance CG-032, Registered charities making grants to non-qualified donees ("Final Guidance"). The Final Guidance was summarized and commented on in Charity & NFP Law Bulletin No. 524.

In a presentation given at the Carters/Fasken Healthcare Philanthropy Webinar on February 13, 2024, Terrance Carter explains what the Qualifying Disbursement Regime consists of, some of the key aspects from the CRA Final Guidance, issues to consider when making qualifying disbursements, what is involved in reporting qualifying disbursements to the CRA, together with a table comparing the Qualifying Disbursement Regime to the pre-existing and continuing Own Activities Regime. Although the PowerPoint presentation was directed at healthcare charities, the comments in the presentation have general application to all registered charities. Please see the detailed PowerPoint presentation, hosted on the Carters website here.

