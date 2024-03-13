Management of Nonprofit and Charitable Organizations in Canada, 5th Edition, edited by Dr. Keith Seel was recently released by LexisNexis. Chapter 5: The Legal Context of Nonprofit Management is co-authored by Terrance S. Carter, along with Karen J. Cooper of KPMG Law. This publication addresses the challenges faced by Canadian charitable and nonprofit organizations as they adapt to modern challenges, and integrates evidence-based best practices, risk management strategies, and strategic insights across critical management areas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.