Donor advised funds (DAFs) continue to generate considerable interest throughout the charitable sector and many charities are considering adding DAFS to their "arsenal" of fundraising vehicles to utilize with donors. Where DAFs are of interest to a charity, then it is important that they be properly set up and managed from the outset, with there being a clear understanding of what DAFs are at law and their current legal issues.

During a presentation given on February 13, 2024, at the Carters/ Fasken Healthcare Philanthropy Webinar, Jacqueline Demczur provided an overview of DAFs and in so doing reviewed why they are so popular, explained what a DAF is at law, including recent case law in the area, surveyed current legal issues related to DAFs, as well as outlined practical considerations for charities working with DAFs. This presentation built on and updated Mrs. Demczur's most recent paper on DAFs, "Primer on Donor Advised Funds and Current Issues – Revisited", May 15, 2023. The PowerPoint presentation itself can also be viewed on the Carters website here.

