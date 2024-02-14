The Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") released version 24 of Form T3010, Registered Charity Information Return, ("Form T3010") on January 8, 2024 ("Version 24"). The CRA announced the release of this new Version 24 on November 9, 2023, stating that "[i]n 2022, the Government of Canada announced measures to boost charitable spending in our communities and passed legislation changing disbursement quota rules for registered charities." In this regard, the CRA was referring to Budget 2022, in which the Government of Canada had announced these measures, including that the CRA will "improve the collection of information from charities, including [...] on information related to investments and donor-advised funds held by charities."

To read the balance of this Bulletin, please see Charity & NFP Law Bulletin No. 525

Read the January 2024 Charity & NFP Law Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.