The Law Foundation of Saskatchewan (LFS) is now accepting grant applications from non-profits and charities seeking funding for one-time projects.

On January 20, the LFS announced $5 million in funding through a Legacy Grant Program for projects related to legal education, legal research, legal aid, law libraries and law reform. Eligible projects require a minimum expenditure of $50,000 and the duration of the project cannot exceed three years.

To apply for a grant, your non-profit organization must be based in Saskatchewan and/or benefit the people of Saskatchewan. Existing grantees may apply if they are proposing a one-time project that is clearly distinct from the operations currently funded by the LFS.

The application process

The LFS has a two-stage process to apply for funding.

In the first stage, applicants submit their information along with an expression of interest letter outlining the proposed project. The letter should give a brief overview of why the project is needed, as well as a proposed timeline and budget. Expressions of interest are due by June 30, 2023.

In the second stage, applicants who submitted satisfactory expressions of interest will be invited to complete an application form by October 31, 2023. The applications will be reviewed at a scheduled meeting in December 2023 and the LFS will notify successful grant recipients in early 2024.

Preference will be given to innovative projects.

