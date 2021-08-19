The Ontario government announced today that the Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act (ONCA) is being proclaimed into force effective October 19, 2021, the same day that the new Ontario Business Registry is being launched. The sector has been waiting since 2010 for the new Act. Ontario not-for-profit corporations currently governed by the Ontario Corporations Act will have three (3) years to transition to the ONCA. The government has indicated that additional information will be provided to Ontario not-for-profits closer to the proclamation date.

