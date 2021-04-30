May 27, 2021

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

(Note that the time is in MST.)

2021 continues to be a challenging time for Alberta's charities and not-for-profit organizations. Join us for an informative session that will cover key developments and ongoing issues affecting Alberta's not-for-profit sector.

Our cross-practice legal team will provide updates and practical insights on:

Current issues facing charities and NFPs in Alberta and Canada

Ensuring your board and operating team are prepared for consolidation

Considerations when amalgamating, merging, winding up or consolidating charities

Speakers

