On May 6, 2021, Canada's Competition Bureau (Bureau) implemented the first revisions to its Competitor Collaboration Guidelines (CCGs) since they were issued over a decade ago. The CCGs describe the Bureau's approach to enforcing the criminal and civil provisions of the Competition Act (Act) applicable to agreements among competitors and potential competitors.

While the revised CCGs are more "evolutionary" than "revolutionary," they signal an increased ambiguity about the Bureau's approach to certain types of competitor collaborations.

What are the Competitor Collaboration Guidelines?

The CCGs were first introduced in 2009, ahead of amendments to the Act aimed at narrowing the scope and increasing the effectiveness of the Canadian cartel conspiracy offence under section 45. At the same time, the 2009 amendments introduced a separate civil provision for non-cartel collaborations under section 90.1. The Bureau's original CCGs described these amendments as having been intended, in part, to "avoid discouraging firms from engaging in potentially beneficial alliances."

The CCGs outline the Bureau's approach to distinguishing between "naked restraints" on competition (to which section 45's criminal prohibition would apply) and collaborations that, while not criminal, could result in a "substantial lessening or prevention of competition" (to which section 90.1's civil regime could apply). The CCGs also provide examples of how the Bureau would approach various types of commercial agreements among actual or potential competitors under sections 45 and 90.1. Only a small number of decided cases have otherwise shed light on these provisions of the Act to date.

What has changed?

The 2021 CCGs follow the Bureau's release of draft revised CCGs for public consultation in July 2020, which attracted significant commentary from stakeholders. While many of the Bureau's changes are minor in nature, a number appear to reflect a marginal increase in enforcement discretion relative to the 2009 CCGs. Some of the more significant changes are:

1. Enforcement under multiple provisions and avoidance concerns

The revised CCGs reserve more flexibility for the Bureau in determining the appropriate section of the Act for enforcement, stating that multiple investigations under different provisions of the Act may initially be required to gather sufficient facts. This, in part, appears to reflect the Bureau's experience with a 2017 asset swap transaction that evolved from parallel investigations under section 45 and the merger provisions of the Act into a single section 45 investigation.

The revised CCGs also note that "[t]he Bureau is cognizant that parties may attempt to structure or design agreements or collaborations to avoid scrutiny under section 45," and that any so-called "sham" collaborations will be pursued "under the most appropriate section of the Act." While the Bureau's explicit reference to "sham" transactions is new to the CCGs, it is consistent with the underlying principles of the original CCGs. Indeed, the Commissioner of Competition at the time of the issuance of the original CCGs noted:

[W]e have explicitly removed whole categories of agreements from the scope of criminal enforcement action, such as dual distribution agreements, franchise agreements and non-competes, unless, of course, the agreement is just a sham. We are doing our best to put a fence around the conduct we would consider investigating as criminal, and to paint that fence in bright, bold colours. This will, I believe, promote the healthy, aggressive, competitive initiatives that we so badly want to encourage.

2. Exposure of non-compete clauses in M&A transactions

The revised CCGs continue to recognize that non-compete clauses are common and legitimate in a number of contexts, including by "ensuring that a purchaser realizes the full value of a purchased business by not being required to compete against the vendor for customer loyalty." However, the Bureau's approach to these clauses is somewhat more qualified than in the 2009 CCGs, which indicated that non-compete clauses in M&A transactions would be considered in relevant Bureau merger reviews. The CCGs now cite "rare instances" where such a clause may be considered under section 45 as a market allocation agreement, or under section 90.1 where the clause's effects are uncertain during a merger review.

3. Removal of comfort on joint input production agreements

The prior CCGs indicated that the Bureau "generally will not have concerns" under section 90.1 with respect to joint production agreements relating to "intermediate goods" that are inputs into final products supplied by the parties, provided the inputs in question are not a significant portion of the total cost of those final products. In its revised CCGs, the Bureau has removed this language entirely, reserving its ability to challenge such agreements on the basis of anti-competitive effects under the civil provisions of the Act.

4. Consortium bidding subject to section 90.1 enforcement

In the context of bidding processes, the revised CCGs specifically note that consortium bids may be reviewable for their competitive effects under section 90.1 of the Act even where the consortium's members have informed the party requesting the bids of their arrangement (i.e., so as to avoid potential criminal liability under the Act's bid-rigging provisions).

5. Pricing algorithms and price-fixing

Consistent with the Bureau's recent interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in relation to its section 45 mandate, the CCGs now expressly reference "pricing algorithms" as a potential means of price-fixing, while noting that an agreement to fix or control prices would still need to be established in such a case.

6. Potential implications for R&D collaborations

Concerning R&D agreements whereby firms cooperate to produce new or improved products, the revised CCGs indicate that the Bureau will, in evaluating whether such an agreement is between actual or potential "competitors" under section 90.1, "primarily focus" on whether the collaborating parties could have developed the product independently. This marks a change from the more "bright line" guidance of the prior CCGs, in which the Bureau had stated that parties without this ability would not be considered "competitors." In their comments on the 2020 draft CCGs, stakeholders had criticized this change as having a potential chilling effect on beneficial research collaborations.

7. Clarifying language on "buy-side" agreements

The release of the Bureau's initial draft revised CCGs in July 2020 also raised concerns as to whether the Bureau had taken the view the Act's conspiracy offence applies to joint purchasing or "buy-side" agreements, including employee no-poach agreements and wage-fixing agreements. The final revised CCGs clarify that the Bureau views these agreements to be subject only to section 90.1's civil regime, consistent with a November 2020 statement the Bureau issued on the matter.

Conclusion

While the first revisions to the Bureau's CCGs since 2009 do not represent a major change in the Bureau's approach to sections 45 and 90.1 of the Act, they do reveal that the Bureau is increasing its enforcement discretion regarding competitor collaborations previously described in more anodyne terms. As a result, commercial parties may need to consider the implications of the Bureau's revised guidance ahead of any contemplated arrangements with actual or potential competitors. For assistance in understanding the CCGs or any aspect of how the Act regulates competitor collaborations, please contact a member of our national Competition Group.

Footnotes

Originally published May 27, 2021

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.