Episode Description

Mario's guest on this podcast, Stikeman Elliott M&A partner Michael Decicco, has been closely tracking the development of the Employee Ownership Trust concept in Canada, which is being accelerated by changes to certain federal laws. Under the current proposal, business owners who sell to EOTs would enjoy some modest capital gains tax advantages. However, as Mike and Mario discuss, it is an open question whether these will be sufficient to make EOTs a popular exit alternative.

