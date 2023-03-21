In this episode of TaxBreaks, Kenneth Keung and Kim GC Moody provide their predictions on what might be included – or not – in the 2023 Canadian Federal Budget (that will be released on March 28, 2023). Kenneth and Kim provide their best "guesstimates" on:

Will personal and/or corporate tax rates increase or decrease?

Will the Budget contain the long-awaited Bill C-208 amendments that deal with inter-generational transfers of private businesses?

Will the capital gains inclusion rate increase?

Will we see amendments to the alternative tax regime?

Will we see proposals released for the often-promised employee ownership trusts?

Will the principal residence exemption be amended?

Will there be new personal tax credits released?

Will there be amendments released to clean up the technically deficient Underutilized Housing Tax Act?

Will there be legislative proposals released to amend the general anti-avoidance rule?

Will there be windfall taxes introduced that attack, say, the oil and gas sector?

Will a wealth tax be introduced?

And some other predictions you'll just have to listen to and find out!

Happy listening!

To listen podcast, click here

