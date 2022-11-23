2022 has been a tough year for equity markets, and as the year comes to a close, some may wonder if there's a tax planning silver lining. The answer? It depends. For corporate investment accounts the general tax planning rules do not apply.

Tax-loss Selling

Tax-loss selling, sometimes referred to as tax-loss harvesting, is a tax planning strategy. The strategy involves selling investments with accrued losses to offset realized capital gains, ultimately reducing taxes owed at year-end. The current year capital losses are first applied to reduce any gains in the year. Excess capital losses can be carried back to any of the three preceding years or carried forward indefinitely.

Will Tax-loss Selling Lower My Tax Payable?

To understand if tax-loss selling will lower your tax payable, we need to start by reviewing the taxation of capital gains for Canadian Controlled Private Companies. The table below shows a corporation reporting a $100,000 capital gain. The capital gain's inclusion rate is 50%.