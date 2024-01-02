ARTICLE

As part of its goal to reduce red tape for entrepreneurs, the Alberta Government completed a review of the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) operations to help increase revenue for the retail cannabis industry in the province. On December 18, 2023, the Alberta Government announced updates to the regulations that would help achieve this goal. These include the following updates:

Licensed cannabis retailers can operate temporary sales locations at adults-only events like trade shows and festivals.

Cannabis retailers can keep their products in locked display cases when the store is closed rather than moving everything into a secured storage room at the close of every business day.

Restrictions are removed on sales and transfers between cannabis retailers and to further allow Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis to establish resale markup limits.

These changes will hopefully provide retailers with opportunities to reduce cost and waste and find new sources of revenue. Any temporary sales location will still need to comply with marketing and advertising restrictions under the Federal Cannabis Act as required even in age-gated spaces.

