On October 13, 2021, Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) announced that it had closed its previously announced private placement of common shares and warrants to purchase common shares to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the company of $8,227,150 million. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

Innocan, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Innocan Pharma Ltd. (Innocan Israel), is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD.

Gowling WLG advised Innocan with respect to this private placement with a team that included Jason A. Saltzman, Frank Sur, Josh Rosen and Joseph McDonald.

