Starting July 15, 2021, private cannabis retail store licensees in B.C. will be able to offer customers home delivery of non-medical cannabis products.

In August 2020, British Columbia amended its cannabis regulations, allowing licensed cannabis retailers to sell their products online. These changes were largely a response to concerns amongst retailers and customers stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since then, customers have still had to visit stores in-person to collect their orders.

As of July 15, 2021, customers in British Columbia will be able to order non-medical cannabis for home delivery from licensed retailers. Only adults will be permitted to receive deliveries. Any recipient appearing under the age of 19 must show two pieces of identification. However, the recipient of the delivery will not need to be the customer who placed the order. Additionally, recipients will not need to be a resident of the address to which they order a delivery.

In addition to allowing home delivery, British Columbia is also removing previous security verification requirements for cannabis workers. This will allow legal retailers to more quickly hire the additional workforce required to meet the demand of cannabis home delivery. However, prospective private cannabis retail store licensees will continue to be subject to rigorous security screening prior to becoming licensed. Licensees can also face penalties if they breach the terms and conditions of their licensing, or if they or their staff break cannabis control laws or regulations.

These changes will help support the province's legal cannabis industry and protect public safety, as well as strengthen British Columbia's economy. Ultimately, these advancements aim to help the legal cannabis sector become the first choice for British Columbian cannabis consumers.

Originally published 23 June 2021.

