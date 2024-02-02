ARTICLE

Hollywood Strikes Are Over – So What Does That Mean For Productions In Canada? Cassels The short answer is that Hollywood is back to work, and that should be good news for Canadian producers, those whose livelihood depends...

Canadian Advertising Law: 2023 Year In Review Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP In 2023, the Canadian advertising legal landscape continued to transform and evolve. In this bulletin, we summarize some notable developments. We expect that businesses that advertise and promote...

B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act Coming Into Force Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP British Columbia's Intimate Images Protection Act (Act) and Intimate Images Protection Regulation (Regulation) will come into force on January 29, 2024.

Final Regulations Under The Online News Act Are Now In Force Cassels After months of highly publicized drafts, debates, and deal negotiations, the Online News Act now has a finalized set of regulations, titled the Online News Act Application and Exemption Regulations (the Regulations)...

The Tale Of Oswald The Lucky Rabbit: Disney's Loss And Redemption Nelligan Law As we close the chapter on the year of the rabbit, it's ironic to consider that this story might have been better suited to commence the year.