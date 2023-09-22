Top News

  • Société Radio-Canada v. Canada (Attorney General) - The Federal Court of Appeal ruled that the CRTC erred in its decision to penalize Societe Radio-Canada (SRC) for broadcasting an offensive word on air. The Court held that the CRTC overstepped its jurisdiction by sanctioning SRC on the basis that in its opinion the content broadcast on the air was inconsistent with Canadian broadcasting policy. The matter has been sent back to the CRTC to re-determine the merits of the complaint in light of the Court's decision.
  • Supreme Court of Canada Docket No. 40776 – Telus Communications Inc. v. Federation of Canadian Municipalities, et al. – Telus has filed an application for leave to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision that held the CRTC was correct to find, in its 2021 Wireless Policy Review, that it did not have jurisdiction over disputes regarding access to public highways and other public places for the construction of wireless infrastructure.

