ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Canadian Lawyer TV interviewed Managing Partner Cliff Proudfoot, KC, about the firm's recent achievements and how 2022 was the busiest year on record.

In this exclusive interview, Cliff discussed various highlights from the past year and key areas of growth, which include: the relaunch of the Forestry Group, the joining of forces with Petraroia Langford in Kelowna, and being named Western Canada Regional Law Firm of the Year at the 2023 Canadian Law Awards.

Commenting on Lawson Lundell joining forces with Petrarioa Langford, Cliff said, "Kelowna is the fastest growing municipality in Canada. It has a tremendous tech business community that has developed there and grown, and with University British Columbia Okanagan growing that the whole market has just been so invigorated. And by joining Lawson Lundell and Petraroia Langford together in the Okanagan Valley, we become the dominant corporate commercial law firm in the Okanagan."

Asked what it means for the firm to win the Western Canada Law Firm of the Year award, Cliff said, "it's really nice for our people to be recognized [...] they're just terrific, and as good as any other law firm in Canada, the leading law firms. And so when you get a recognition like that, it's just an affirmation about how I feel about our people. And so it's just tremendously satisfying."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.