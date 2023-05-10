self

Colm Feore is the most versatile and brilliant actor of his generation. From stage to film to television, he has played characters as diverse as Hamlet, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, Cyrano de Bergerac, Glenn Gould, and the inimitable Detective Martin Ward in the comedy series Bon Cop, Bad Cop. With each role, Colm Feore has managed to persuade us that he is the character he pretended to be. How does he do it?

Key Takeaways:

[:58] Acting since primary school, Colm found studying characters and scripts more appealing than studying curriculum.

[10:33] After being fully immersed in his character, how does Colm leave a character behind when a project is over?

[13:39] Colm carefully considers every aspect of the illusion he creates as part of his transformation into a character.

[23:01] What emotional responses do humans want to experience when they hear or watch stories?

[28:24] Colm shares what he believes the active ingredient of the art of persuasion is.

[33:04] As an actor, does inhabiting, or embodying another person offer insights that correspond with walking a mile in their shoes?

