A little birdie told us that the Golden Globe Awards took place on January 9, 2022. However, if you do not have Twitter, you may have missed the Golden Globes entirely!
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association ("HFPA") announced the annual Golden Globe winners via Twitter. In an unprecedented move, the HFPA adopted this format in lieu of its usual glamourous red carpet event.
Unfortunately, the HFPA's social media event was wrought with confusion and awkward tweets. For example, when West Side Story won the award for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy, the HFPA tweeted: "If laughter is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you."
West Side Story, a film adaptation of the renowned Broadway musical, is a modern interpretation of Romeo and Juliet. As West Side Story is an interpretation of Shakespeare's tragic play, this is not the film to turn to if you are looking for some healing laughter. Catching its mistake, the HFPA edited its tweet to replace "laughter" with "music," but not before the Internet immortalized the error.
Many tweets also failed to mention the productions for which the actor or actress received the award. For instance, the HFPA announced Andrew Garfield as Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, but did not indicate that he was awarded for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom. This error caused followers of the Golden Globes to keep a new tab on their browser open with Google handy in case they needed to search for the project associated with each winner.
The decision to hide behind tweets was likely due in part to NBC's refusal to air the Golden Globes following the criticism around the HFPA's lack of diversity.
While the event lacked its usual grandeur, there were two historic wins that did not go unnoticed. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was named Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her role in Pose, becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe. Additionally, O Yeong-su was awarded Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his portrayal of "Player 001" in Squid Game, becoming the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.
The Golden Globe Awards traditionally marks the beginning of Hollywood's awards season. Although this year is off to a bumpy start, these productions and artists deserve to be celebrated. Stay tuned as we anxiously await the official nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.
Below is a complete list of the 2022 Golden Globe Award winners:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart in Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeremy Strong in Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michael Keaton in Dopesick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown
Best Television Series Drama
Succession
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Snook in Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
O Yeong-su in Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Drive My Car
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler in West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Will Smith in King Richard
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Hans Zimmer for Dune
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.