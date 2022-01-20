A little birdie told us that the Golden Globe Awards took place on January 9, 2022. However, if you do not have Twitter, you may have missed the Golden Globes entirely!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association ("HFPA") announced the annual Golden Globe winners via Twitter. In an unprecedented move, the HFPA adopted this format in lieu of its usual glamourous red carpet event.

Unfortunately, the HFPA's social media event was wrought with confusion and awkward tweets. For example, when West Side Story won the award for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy, the HFPA tweeted: "If laughter is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you."

West Side Story, a film adaptation of the renowned Broadway musical, is a modern interpretation of Romeo and Juliet. As West Side Story is an interpretation of Shakespeare's tragic play, this is not the film to turn to if you are looking for some healing laughter. Catching its mistake, the HFPA edited its tweet to replace "laughter" with "music," but not before the Internet immortalized the error.

Many tweets also failed to mention the productions for which the actor or actress received the award. For instance, the HFPA announced Andrew Garfield as Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, but did not indicate that he was awarded for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom. This error caused followers of the Golden Globes to keep a new tab on their browser open with Google handy in case they needed to search for the project associated with each winner.

The decision to hide behind tweets was likely due in part to NBC's refusal to air the Golden Globes following the criticism around the HFPA's lack of diversity.

While the event lacked its usual grandeur, there were two historic wins that did not go unnoticed. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was named Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her role in Pose, becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe. Additionally, O Yeong-su was awarded Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his portrayal of "Player 001" in Squid Game, becoming the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

The Golden Globe Awards traditionally marks the beginning of Hollywood's awards season. Although this year is off to a bumpy start, these productions and artists deserve to be celebrated. Stay tuned as we anxiously await the official nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.

Below is a complete list of the 2022 Golden Globe Award winners:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart in Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeremy Strong in Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michael Keaton in Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown

Best Television Series Drama

Succession

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Snook in Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

O Yeong-su in Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Drive My Car

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Will Smith in King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Hans Zimmer for Dune

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.