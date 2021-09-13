Canada is recognized as a major player in film, television and interactive digital media production. The growth of Canada's multibillion-dollar production industry is attributable to our high-standard facilities, competent workforce, physical and cultural proximity to the United States, as well as many favourable economic factors. These include lower location and production costs than in the US and Europe, a good exchange rate, and advantageous government tax incentives and funding policies.

At Dentons, we know the advantages associated with producing in Canada, such as the various tax incentives provided by both federal and provincial governments. Producing in Canada-our comprehensive guide to Canadian film, television and interactive digital media incentive programs-provides an overview of some of the available incentives and the criteria that must be satisfied to qualify for them. Although each financing program is described separately for ease of reference, any given production may qualify for two or more programs. The information provided in this edition of Producing in Canada is current as of January 2021.

Click here to download the 'Producing in Canada' guide or here to see what other guides we have in this series.

