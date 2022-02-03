The surge of Omicron commencing at the end of 2021 brought a renewed sense of confusion for passengers transiting from, through or to Canadian airports. As such, Transport Canada released updated guidance on January 17, 2022. The following is a brief update on the major focus of the guidance:

Masks

Regardless of vaccination status, all travellers aged six and over must wear a mask of multiple layers on their entire travel journey. Failure to wear a mask could result in a fine for the traveller of C$5,000. There are certain exceptions to the mask mandate: a medical certificate indicating the traveller is unable to wear a mask, while eating, drinking or taking oral medications, though travellers are encouraged to finish such consumption within a period of no more than 15 minutes, and when an air operator official or other Canadian governmental official requests the removal for identification purposes.

Foreign Crew

As of January 15, 2022, all flight crews operating on foreign carriers are now required to be fully vaccinated in order to come to Canada.

COVID-19 Tests

As those who have travelled within the last two years will attest, there is usually some anxiety about the timing the "return to Canada" COVID-19 test. Travellers must have had a COVID-19 molecular test obtained within 72 hours of the traveller's scheduled departure time to Canada. If the result of such test is positive, then, it must be dated at least 10 days, a decrease from the previously required 14 days, before but not more than 180 days prior to the traveller's scheduled departure time to Canada. If the test result is negative, then it must be dated within 72 hours of the traveller's scheduled departure time to Canada. If such flight is delayed, where such delay is not within the control of the traveller, then the negative COVID-19 molecular test result is now valid for up to an additional 24 hours.

ArriveCAN

In order to board a flight to Canada, within 72 hours of their flight, with limited exemptions, all travellers must digitally submit their travel information, travel history, contact information, suitable quarantine plan and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN, via the mobile app or through Canada.ca/ArriveCAN. If a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada fails to use ArriveCAN, then they are still permitted to board their flight and enter Canada, however, they could face a fine upon arrival. Foreign nationals who are travelling to Canada for discretionary travel will be prohibited from boarding their flight to Canada unless they use ArriveCan (or meet an exemption).

