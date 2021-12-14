Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP · Episode 19 - Aviation in Canada: Heading for Blue Skies and Tailwinds
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's aviation industry has experienced its share of turbulence and course deviations. But it hasn't been all grey skies. In our latest episode of the Continuity podcast, Partners Auriol Marasco and Jason MacIntyre explore the latest trends in Canadian aviation, including the use of drones to deliver cargo, ESG-focused financing and updates to foreign ownership rules.
Table of Contents
- Use of drones during COVID-19 (00:55)
- State of traditional aviation (01:55)
- Delays in government aid (02:50)
- Pandemic's effect on aircraft financing (04:00)
- Increase in ESG-focused financing (05:15)
- How airlines are reducing emissions (06:30)
- Relaxing of foreign ownership rules (08:00)
- Airlines entering Canadian aviation space (09:15)
Transcript
|
Yula:
|
Hi, I'm Yula Economopoulos.
|
Jordan:
|
And I'm Jordan Virtue, and this is the Continuity podcast.
|
Yula:
|
Jordan, did you know that the aviation industry is reinventing itself because of COVID?
|
Jordan:
|
No, I hadn't heard.
|
Yula:
|
Well, they're finding creative ways to do business and even provide support during the pandemic, like using drones to deliver critical medical supplies to remote communities.
|
Jordan:
|
Interesting. I'm just thankful pilots didn't move to a fully virtual environment. I think I like them on the actual plane.
|
Yula:
|
Right. Well, speaking about pilots, we have one here with us today, Auriol Marasco, who is joined by Jason MacIntyre. Both are Partners in the Aviation group and will be navigating us through some of the latest trends in the Canadian aviation industry.
|
[music]
|
|
Jordan:
|
Auriol, aviation was obviously one of the hardest hit sectors due to COVID. Were there any segments of the market that escaped the downturn?
|
Auriol:
|
Yes, it is true that the aviation and the tourism industries
really did take a massive hit because of COVID. However, even in
these dark times, there has still been a little bit of light that
has crept in. This is especially true in the drone space.
|
Jordan:
|
How is traditional aviation impacted by the pandemic?
|
Auriol:
|
We also saw a shift in practice here as well. On one hand you
had all these corporations, which had their corporate fleet, who
are now seeing that, hey, we don't need to travel for
everything, we can use virtual meetings instead. For those
companies, they were selling off their aircraft fleet.
|
Jordan:
|
Jason, it's my understanding that airlines received government aid well into the pandemic. How did they cope with this?
|
Jason:
|
Once the lockdowns took effect and there was an understanding
that this was going to be a long-term situation, we saw the
Canadian carriers take a variety of steps. They really scrambled to
cut routes and to lay off employees in an attempt to save on
expenses.
|
Jordan:
|
What can you tell us about the aircraft financing side?
|
Jason:
|
We saw that some of the carriers, both Air Canada and WestJet,
for example, they entered into sale leaseback transactions with
some of the aircraft that they owned in their fleet. That provided
them with immediate cash injections as each aircraft was
sold.
|
Yula:
|
Auriol, I think it's safe to say that the future is green. How is the Canadian aviation industry reacting to the rise in ESG-focused financing?
|
Auriol:
|
There is definitely a green hue on the horizon. I mean, with
fuel costs representing a major cost for the aviation industry,
reducing emissions has always been in the interests of airlines.
Whether that's through optimal-routing structuring or finding
just more efficient aircraft to add to their fleet, ESG is not
really a new concept for the aviation industry.
|
Yula:
|
What are some steps airlines are taking to reduce emissions?
|
Auriol:
|
So, there are companies like WestJet who have partnered with
Carbon Zero and Air Canada, which has announced a program called
Leave Less, and these are both dedicated to reducing their
emissions through either carbon offsets or the use of sustainable
aviation fuels.
|
Yula:
|
Jason, back in 2018, the federal government loosened foreign ownership rules for Canadian airlines. What impact has this had on the market, if any?
|
Jason:
|
The 2018 amendments enacted by the federal government loosened
the restrictions on foreign ownership and control of the Canadian
air carriers. Of course, you know, the devil is certainly in the
details here, but broadly speaking, those amendments effectively
increased the foreign ownership limit on the Canadian carriers from
25 per cent to 49 per cent of the voting interest in the airline
equity, with a sublimit that no individual foreign owner could hold
more than 25 per cent of the voting interest.
|
Yula:
|
Can you give us examples of airlines that have entered or re-entered the Canadian aviation space?
|
Jason:
|
Enerjet has just recently rebranded itself as Lynx Air and
announced it plans to start services in early 2022, and Canada
Jetlines has also made a similar announcement that it plans to
start operations from Toronto starting in 2022.
|
Yula:
|
Auriol and Jason, thank you for joining us today and sharing some positive views about the aviation industry. Now, if only COVID could hop on the next flight to oblivion.
|
Jordan:
|
I couldn't agree more. Listeners, for more information on our Aviation group, please visit blakes.com. Until next time, we wish you a safe and healthy holiday season.
|
[music]
|
For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.
© 2020 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.