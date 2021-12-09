Transport Canada's inaugural "Drone Safety Day" took place on December 3, 2021.

Drone Safety Day focused on the many drone safety success stories and highlighted the interesting and innovative ways drones are used across Canada. Drone Safety Day was also opportunity to educate Canadians on key safety issues and steps pilots can take to protect the public, including with the release of new educational materials about privacy guidelines when using drones and operating drones away from forest fires. Winners of the Drone Safety Day Photo Challenge were announced and their incredible photographs displayed.

Check out the "Women in Drone Safety" video featuring members of Transport Canada's RPAS Task Force, Dentons' Kathryn McCulloch, Anne-Sophie Riopel-Bouvier (EXO Tactik Air Support), Maude Pelletier (MVT Geo-Solutions), and Sharon Cheung (COPA).

Drone Safety Day (canada.ca)

Also, Transport Canada has authored a new series of webinars to promote drone safety. Check them out here.

Happy (and safe) flying!

