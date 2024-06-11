The Alberta Rules of Court require parties to an action before the Alberta Court of King's Bench to participate in some form of alternate dispute resolution process before they can attend trial.

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Alberta Rules of Court require parties to an action before the Alberta Court of King's Bench to participate in some form of alternate dispute resolution process before they can attend trial.

On June 6, 2024, the Court indefinitely suspended its Judicial Dispute Resolution (JDR) program. The JDR program gave parties an opportunity to schedule and participate in a negotiation process facilitated by a Justice and attempt to resolve all or part of a claim without incurring the time and cost of a trial.

JDRs have historically been an important resource for litigants that cannot, or do not want to, pay to retain a private mediator to satisfy the pretrial dispute resolution requirement.

Despite the suspension of the JDR program, the Rules still require that parties complete an alternate dispute resolution process before trial under Rules 8.4(3)(a) and 4.16. This will now require parties to pay for a private mediation or, where circumstances warrant, apply to the Court to waive the requirement under Rule 4.16.

We will continue to monitor how the Court approaches its mandatory dispute resolution processes going forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.