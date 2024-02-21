Global financial instability, high inflation, central bank rate hikes and geopolitical uncertainties have significantly impacted the Canadian legal landscape, giving rise to new industry trends and a noticeable increase in litigation cases filed across the country. This influence is underscored by BTI Consulting Group's report, where in-house counsel surveyed anticipate a substantial 54% increase in their legal spend budgets allocated for dispute resolution in 2024.

Our National Litigation and Dispute Resolution team covers the latest trends and developments on our Commercial Litigation Blog to help you manage and mitigate legal risks to your business. This outlook draws on the culmination of insights observed throughout 2023 to provide a forward-looking perspective for executives and in-house legal teams to prepare and protect business interests in 2024.

Please click here to access Litigation and Dispute Resolution 2024 Outlook.

