self

In this episode we're unwrapping the tale of the Banker's Sandwich Scandal.

You might have read the headlines. Szabolcs Fekete, a financial crime expert at Citibank was fired by the bank after claiming a two-sandwich lunch on expenses. He'd claimed he ate one sandwich for lunch then ate the second for dinner.

But under closer scrutiny he admitted he had travelled with a partner and the second sandwich was for them.

But is firing the right price for this deception? Seems a high cost for a low price. In this episode Gavin and Stephen put a bit more "meat in the sandwich" so to speak and explain the rest of the story.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.