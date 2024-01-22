With the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) deploying massive resources to crack down on perceived tax avoidance, it's now more important than ever to stay up to date with new CRA policies, legislation and case law.

Join Gowling WLG's Tax Dispute Resolution Group for our 30-minute interactive tax dispute resolution webinars, to keep up with current developments and learn practical insights on how to successfully resolve tax disputes with the CRA.

Topics to be discussed in this session include:

Canada's proposed Digital Services Tax: Where things stand

Proposed administrative measures to simplify transfer pricing compliance in Canada

Limitation period protects taxpayers from late reassessments

