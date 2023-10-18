In Best Lawyers' recent 2023 Business Edition, Peter Kolla explores justiciability, and other limitations Canadian Courts face when trying climate change cases.
Excerpt from "The Climate Courtroom":
The United Nations Environment Programme recently reported that the number of climate-related lawsuits worldwide has more than doubled over the last five years. Canada is contributing to this trend, with the sixth-highest number of climate litigation cases globally. These suits have primarily targeted governments both federally and provincially. However, despite the various claims alleged and the statements in court decisions about the importance of addressing climate change, Canadian courts have consistently demonstrated clear limits on their ability to do so.
