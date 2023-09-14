Under Canadian common law, there is a powerful tool called an "Anton Piller order", 1 which is sometimes (erroneously) referred to as a civil search warrant. 2 This type of order requires a defendant to grant a plaintiff (or, more commonly, a specialized search team) access to specified property (including, for example, computer systems) for the purpose of searching for and preserving relevant evidence.

To obtain an Anton Piller order from the court, the plaintiff must meet a stringent test and show: (1) a strong prima facie case, (2) that the damage occasioned by the defendant's alleged misconduct is very serious, (3) convincing evidence that the defendant possesses incriminating documents or things, and (4) a real possibility that the defendant may destroy such material.3

A plaintiff typically brings its motion for an Anton Piller order without notice to the defendant. In doing so, the plaintiff has a responsibility to make "full and fair disclosure" of all material facts to the court.4 If the plaintiff fails in this duty of candour, the defendant may move to set aside the Anton Piller order. Rule 39.01(6) of the Rules of Civil Procedure states that failure to make full and fair disclosure is in itself sufficient grounds for setting aside the order.

An Anton Piller order is an extraordinary and highly intrusive order that is only granted by the court in special circumstances and with numerous protections that are set out in the order and the applicable case law. Given this context, a question arises: in responding to a defendant's motion to set aside an Anton Piller order, when should a plaintiff be permitted to use the "fruits of the search" to support the continuation of the Anton Piller order?

Justice Abrams recently considered this question in Path Network v. Gervais.5 This decision confirms existing law and also reminds defendants that their strategic choices when seeking to set aside an Anton Piller order may affect the evidence available on the motion.

In Ontario a plaintiff does not have an automatic right to exploit the "fruits of the search" in responding to a defendant's motion to set aside an Anton Piller order. Rather, the court must exercise its discretion in each case.

In Path Network, the defendants argued that the court should exercise its discretion against the plaintiffs, who were alleged to have failed in their duty of candour. The defendants relied on IMS Health Canada Inc. v. Th!nk Business Insights Ltd., a 2013 decision from the Quebec Court of Appeal that had upheld a lower court decision denying access to seized evidence.6

Justice Abrams declined to apply IMS Health Canada, observing that it had not been followed outside of Quebec. Instead, His Honour applied Irving Shipbuilding Inc. v. Schmidt, an Ontario case finding it to be "common ground" that on review of an Anton Piller order, the court is "entitled" to consider the "fruits of the search".7

Thus, even when it is alleged that a plaintiff failed in its duty of candour, there is no automatic prohibition in Ontario precluding access to the evidence obtained through the contested Anton Piller order.

The defendants in Path Network also relied on a recent Ontario case, Lee v. Chang, decided in the context of an asset-freezing order, often called a Mareva injunction.8 In that case, the court referred to evidence obtained as a result of the order as "problematic".9

However, Justice Abrams distinguished the Lee case and, in doing so, confirmed an important practice point for defendants seeking to set aside an Anton Piller order. Where a defendant chooses to simply challenge the sufficiency of the evidence before the court that issued the contested order, it may be appropriate to exclude the "fruits of the search" from review. However, where the defendant advances its own evidence in response to that of the plaintiff (i.e., advances its own evidence as to whether the test for granting an Anton Piller order has been met), "equity and fairness" may require "a balanced record,"10 including with respect to evidence obtained as a result of the contested order.

As a result, a defendant seeking to set aside an Anton Piller order should carefully consider its strategy — if it chooses, to use Justice Abrams's words, to "mount a full-throated attack",11 it may have less leeway to exclude the "fruits of the search" from the court's review.

